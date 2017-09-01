PinnacleHealth officially joins UPMC, becomes UPMC Pinnacle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PinnacleHealth has officially joined the state’s largest hospital network.

The seven-hospital network based in Harrisburg announced Friday that its affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is complete.

The hospital network, renamed UPMC Pinnacle, includes Harrisburg Hospital, Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, Carlisle Regional Medical Center, West Shore Hospital, Memorial Hospital of York, Heart of Lancaster, and Lancaster Regional Medical Center.

In a news release, UPMC Pinnacle said it will remain under local governance with a board of directors made up of 12 Pinnacle-designated business and community members and six newly appointed members from UPMC.

The board will be responsible for central Pennsylvania operations including quality of care, access to care, insurance contracts, medical staff development and growth initiatives.

The news release stated that the agreement will not affect patient care or insurance coverage. UPMC Pinnacle will honor contracts with regional insurers and participate with all UPMC insurance products available in the area.

UPMC Pinnacle has more than 2,600 physicians and allied health professionals and about 9,000 employees.

UPMC is the largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania. It has 80,000 employees, more than 30 hospitals, and 600 physician offices and outpatient sites.