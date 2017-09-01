Pennsylvania soldiers, helicopters join Harvey relief effort in Texas

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has sent 10 Army National Guard soldiers and two Chinook helicopters to Texas.

The helicopters and their crews will join the relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Possible missions include delivering food and water to stranded citizens and providing emergency transportation for people in need.

The soldiers left Fort Indiantown Gap on Friday for Grand Prairie Airport near Dallas.

The Pennsylvania National Guard plans to send 200 more guardsmen to Texas through this weekend.

Six airmen deployed earlier this week.