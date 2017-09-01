Penn State frat pledge death charges rest in hands of judge

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is set to announce whether he’s keeping alive charges against Penn State fraternity members linked to the death of a pledge whose agonizing night after a fall down stairs was captured by security cameras in February.

District Justice Allen Sinclair says he’ll decide Friday whether prosecutors put on enough evidence to send the charges against the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 16 former members to county court for trial.

His decision follows a hard-fought, seven-day preliminary hearing on allegations a night of hazing and heavy drinking caused the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Some defendants face charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious charges. Two defendants waived the hearing.