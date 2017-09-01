Parents waive hearing in crib suffocation death of son, 2

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges against a Lebanon County couple accused in the death of their 2-year-old son are headed to county court.

Justin Dwyer, 29, and Courtney Stash, 28, of Myerstown, waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assaulted, and endangering the welfare of children, according to court records.

Both were released on bond after bail was reduced from $250,000 to $50,000 each.

The child was found dead April 25 at the couple’s home in the 100 block of Strack Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, Dwyer and Stash used two 50-pound bags of rock salt and bungee cords to secure a mattress above their son’s crib to stop him from climbing out.

Police said the boy got his head above the crib rail, became trapped, and was suffocated by the weight of the mattress and rock salt.