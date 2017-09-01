Palmyra sinkhole may completely close Route 422

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says it may have to completely close part of Route 422 in North Londonderry Township if a sinkhole expands toward the westbound lane.

The eastbound lane has been closed since Tuesday because the sinkhole in front of the Palmyra Bowling Center created cracks in the pavement.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said a second opening appeared Thursday, and cracking of the roadway pavement has extended further to the north.

Penny said PennDOT hopes by next Friday to select a contractor to excavate the sinkhole, make repairs, and reopen the highway.

Route 422 will be closed completely for the repair work.

He said the goal is to finish the repair and reopen Route 422 to traffic by Thanksgiving, if not sooner.