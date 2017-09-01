PA rescue team deploys to Texas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A team of highly trained swift water rescue officers is headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

Six members of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA HART) will spend 12-14 days in Texas.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will provide the officers with trucks and trailers equipped with inflatable boats, rescue gear, food and water.

“We’re prepared for austere conditions, really nowhere to live except for what we provide, in tents. We’re taking care of ourselves as we go down, we travel, we stay,” said Lt Col. Larry Furlong of the PA Fish & Boat Commission.

Leaders at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said two more teams are ready for deployment if Texas needs more help in the future.