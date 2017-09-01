PA rescue team deploys to Texas

By and Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A team of highly trained swift water rescue officers is headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

Six members of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA HART)  will spend 12-14 days in Texas.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will provide the officers with trucks and trailers equipped with inflatable boats, rescue gear, food and water.

“We’re prepared for austere conditions, really nowhere to live except for what we provide, in tents. We’re taking care of ourselves as we go down, we travel, we stay,” said Lt Col. Larry Furlong of the PA Fish & Boat Commission.

Leaders at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said two more teams are ready for deployment if Texas needs more help in the future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s