Midstate dog rescue helping shelters overwhelmed by Harvey

REINHOLDS, Pa. (WHTM) – Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue is getting ready to welcome dogs from Texas.

It’s their way of helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“The dogs that are coming back to DVGRR are not dogs pulled directly form the Hurricane situation,” Inza Adams said. “These are ones that may have already been in the shelter or may have been already with golden retriever rescue groups in Texas.”

The rescue near Reinholds is getting ready for 20 dogs from Texas. Adams said they’re taking the dogs because the shelters in Harvey’s path have been overwhelmed.

“The one shelter that we just spoke with, finally their water has receded,” Adams said. “They had about two feet of water.”

A team started their journey to Texas on Friday. They left early in the morning with leashes, collars, medicine, dog bowls, and other supplies. Adams said her team would leave the supplies for other dog rescues in Texas.

If everything goes as planned, the dogs from Texas will be in Lancaster County on Tuesday. It could take weeks or months before the dogs are ready for adoption.