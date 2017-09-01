Man pleads guilty to infant son’s murder

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of his son in York County.

Jonathan Colby Thompson, 31, a former York resident, was arrested in February in Baltimore by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Charges against Thompson stemmed from an investigation by the York City Police Department that started in May of 2016 after a 2-month-old child suffered serious injuries. The child, living with his parents in the 400 block of Juniper Street, died in June 2016 from traumatic injuries.

Investigators determined the infant died as a result of Thompson intentionally injuring him.

A charge of endangering the welfare of children against Thompson was dismissed.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

