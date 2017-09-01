Man pleads guilty to infant son’s murder

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of his son in York County.

Jonathan Colby Thompson, 31, a former York resident, was arrested in February in Baltimore by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Charges against Thompson stemmed from an investigation by the York City Police Department that started in May of 2016 after a 2-month-old child suffered serious injuries. The child, living with his parents in the 400 block of Juniper Street, died in June 2016 from traumatic injuries.

Investigators determined the infant died as a result of Thompson intentionally injuring him.

A charge of endangering the welfare of children against Thompson was dismissed.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s