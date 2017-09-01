Man charged with strangulation in York County

By Published:
(Fairview Township Police Department)

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County have charged a man with strangulation following a domestic dispute.

Fairview Township police responded shortly after 4 a.m. Friday to a home in the 700 block of Lewisberry Road for a reported domestic incident.

According to police, Mathew Deweese, 33, was in an argument with a woman he put in some type of choke hold.

Police arrested Deweese and charged him with strangulation and simple assault.

According to court documents, Deweese is in York County Prison after failing to post bail.

