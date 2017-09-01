Man charged with strangulation, assault in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been jailed in Cumberland County on charges that he assaulted someone on Thursday night.

The North Middleton Township Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Meadowview Drive for a report of an assault victim along the roadway.

Police arrived to find the victim who reported her boyfriend, 50-year-old Alahad Armiya, assaulted her at her home. She also told police Armiya strangled her to the point she lost consciousness for a short time and left the home when she woke up.

Police were also told by the victim that Armiya threw her down onto the roadway once she left the home.

Armiya then rode past police on a bicycle while they were speaking to the victim and refused to stop despite officer commands, according to a release from North Middleton Township police.

Armiya was arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15, according to court documents.

