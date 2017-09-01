Kipona preparations underway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 101st Kipona begins on Saturday. The weekend event is filled with food vendors, concerts, activities and more.

New this year is a zip line down State Street and an attempt at breaking a Guinness world record.

“I’m going to start on one end of the pedestal and I’m going to walk with a balance fan all the way to the other end,” said Alice Herrick. “Riley is going to be on the other side and then walk to the very end.”

Herrick and Riley Gallagher will attempt to break the world record for the longest tight rope walk in heels.

“Let it be known that we both really hate walking in high heels when we’re off the wire,” Herrick said. The ladies will also wire walk across the Susquehanna River.

Kipona is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the city over the Labor Day weekend.

Online: http://harrisburgpa.gov/file/2017/08/KiponaBooklet_spreadsWEB2017.pdf?x33535