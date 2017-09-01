Harrisburg streets getting a splash of color

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is about to get brighter. Friday kicks off the city’s first mural festival.

The Harrisburg Mural Festival is hosted by Sprocket Mural Works. The event will bring artists from around the world to the city.

From Sept. 1-10, 15 murals will be created. More than 350 volunteers are lending a hand.

The festival organizers hope the murals impact people.

“We all get busy and walk around the city. Our faces can be on our phones, and putting big bright new murals around the city gives people a reason to take a breath and see what’s in their environment around them,” festival co-founder Jeff Copus said.

Online: http://www.sprocketmuralworks.com/