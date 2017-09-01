Harrisburg City Council unable to complete replacement process for vacant seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Councilman Jeff Baltimore resigned from his seat in early August and six people applied for consideration to fill the vacancy.

Former council member Pat Stringer, former police officer Jennie Jenkins and city residents Josh Burkholder, Dave Madsen, Brian Ostella and Christopher Conroy expressed interest to serve the city.

Stringer and Conroy were not selected to participate in the interview process.

Madsen and Ostella were selected to be voted on.

Council members voted 3-2 for Madsen three times, however, four votes were needed and Councilwoman Destiny Hodges was not in attendance.

Council voted to continue the selection process on Tuesday. The final four candidates will go though the selection process again.

Hodges will have an opportunity to listen to the interviews on tape.

If there is a tie, Mayor Eric Papenfuse will cast the deciding vote.

Council President Wanda Williams says it’s very important to fill Baltimore’s seat.

“We have a lot of important issues that need to be addressed during the final four months of that seat’s term,” said Williams. “And as we saw tonight, it’s important to have enough votes to get things done.”

