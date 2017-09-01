Friday Morning Lights: Carlisle High School

ABC27 News Daybreak traveled to Carlisle High School Friday morning to host a pre-school pep rally.

Throughout the live broadcast, Daybreak highlighted Carlisle School District’s history, the culinary and carpentry programs and saw performances from the band and cheerleaders.

Ahead of Friday’s game against Mechanicsburg, members of the Carlisle Thundering Herd football team spoke about their team, their coach and shared a mission one player is on, using football to help others.

If you would like more information about Caleb Richwine’s “Kick It” fundraiser, click here.

