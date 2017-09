CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– A local restaurant raised money for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Flinchy’s Restaurant, Bar and Deck in Camp Hill donated a portion of its sales Thursday to help with relief efforts.

Workers at the bar said they are happy to help in any way that they can.

“Hopefully it’s a chain reaction. What we do can happen in other parts of the country,” said Alexandra Grothe.

The fundraiser kicked off in a big way. Some one dropped off a $1,000 check early Thursday morning.