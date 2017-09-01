Ex-staffer to be tried on sex assault charges at youth center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former employee at a Lancaster County youth detention center has been ordered to stand trial on charges he sexually abused four juveniles who were staying at the facility.

David T. Stevenson, 52, of Reading, faces 24 sex abuse counts, including 13 felonies. A judge found enough evidence to send all charges to county court following a preliminary hearing this week.

Stevenson was charged in July after Lancaster police said he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl and tried to touch a 17-year-old girl multiple times at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. Additional charges filed last month accused him of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The judge also adjusted Stevenson’s bail to $600,000 cash, meaning he would have to post that full amount to be released on bail conditions.