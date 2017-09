HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man accused of robbing a Harrisburg-area McDonald’s last month has been arrested in northern Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it arrested Cody Chiolo at a campground in Tioga on Friday.

Chiolo, 37, of Duncannon, is accused of using a gun to rob the McDonald’s in the 4400 block of North Front Street, in Susquehanna Township, on the morning of Aug. 19.

He was arrested without incident.