Driver arrested after crash into tree

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after crashing his car into a tree in front of an Ephrata Township home, police said.

Carlos Montosa-Rios, 24, of Ephrata, apparently lost control in a slight curve in the 600 block of Springville Road.

Ephrata police said the car left the roadway and flipped end over end several times as it traveled about 150 yards through a field. The silver sedan then hit the tree as it was flipping, striking a spot about five to eight feet off the ground.

A resident of the home was awakened by the crash at around 6:35 a.m. Friday and found the car upside-down and standing upright on its front bumper, police said.

Montosa-Rios sustained minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other traffic offenses.