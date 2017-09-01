Celtic Craic Music Festival & Performance!

The Celtic Craic festival is an event born out of love for Celtic music.

“We are committed to being a community event and a majority of the proceeds from the gate are donated to a local charity. The first year we partnered with Capital Region Association of Irish and Celts to help them raise funds for the Harrisburg St Patrick’s Day Parade and their scholarship program. Last year and this year we are giving to the Harrisburg chapter of the American Heart Association,” tells Brendan Power.

He and his band, the Kilmaine Saints, stuck around today to perform an example of their celtic-style music in a Studio Session! You can hear them perform in the video below or learn more about the festival above.