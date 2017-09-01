Camp Hill florist bought by competitor

CAMP HILL, PA – (WHTM) – Camp Hill florist Blooms by Vickrey has purchased Pealer’s Flowers on the West Shore.

The sale was finalized yesterday. Pealer’s owner Debbie Keys says she and Mark Vickrey had worked on the deal all summer.

Blooms by Vickrey acquires all of Pealer’s business but not the Trindle Road store which has been sold to a developer.

Pealer’s employees are joining the Blooms by Vickrey staff.

Keys says customers who have floral contracts with Pealer’s – such as upcoming weddings – have nothing to worry about because that obligation will now be handled in full by Blooms by Vickrey.

The sale prices of the business and property were not released.