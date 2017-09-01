An old but new painkiller may return to local ambulances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas due to its euphoric effects, could soon return to ambulances in the Midstate.

Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS, says its been at least a decade since he last worked with the pain relieving gas.

“Now what’s old is kind of new again and everyone is looking at introducing these to treat patients without an opioid,” said Harig.

The opioid crisis is what’s made nitrous relevant again.

For those injured, nitrous reduces pain and anxiety. It’s also quick reacting and quick to wear off.

“The big plus to nitrous oxide is that it doesn’t have that morphine molecule that so many people get when maybe they start on that prescription drug,” said Harig.

Despite some potential side effects, nitrous has become the opioid alternative for a growing number of EMT crews around the country.

Harig says it’s still being looked into locally mostly because of costs. The gas itself isn’t very expensive but the materials to administer it are.

“Pennysylvania hasn’t increased its medicaid allocation to ambulances since 2004 so we’re trying to run a 2017 system on 13-year-old funding.”

A shortage of funds has made it difficult to know to know when nitrous will be seen inside local ambulances.

“It’s something I would love to do,” said Harig. “But we have to see how we can crunch it into our budget and that’s kind of a disservice to our patients.”

