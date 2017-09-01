Affordable, Quality Products at Shining Light Thrift!

Shining Light Thrift Shop was established in September 1992, as a clothing ministry of the Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick in Harrisburg.  They serve the needs of over 1,000 disadvantaged individuals each year by providing free or low-cost clothing and domestics.

“We are celebrating our 25th year of service to the community, and invite you to check out our fine inventory of clothing and household items.  During the month of September, shoppers will receive 25% off all in store purchases,” tells Nancy Moran, President.

They have a variety of affordable goods for you to check out! learn more in the video above.

 

 

