abc27 honored with ‘Simply the Best’ awards

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Several members of the abc27 News team were honored at Harrisburg Magazine’s “Simply the Best” gala.

The event was held at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill.

abc27 News won a “Simply the Best” award for local t.v. newscast. Alicia Richards won the “Simply the Best” award for local t.v. news anchor. Amanda Peterson won the same award for best t.v. traffic report.

Ali Lanyon and Dennis Owens won the “Readers Choice” award for best local anchor. Eric Finkenbinder won the same award for best weather report.

Proceeds from the gala benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-Central Pennsylvania Chapter.