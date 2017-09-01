2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead following an afternoon crash in Cumberland County.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. Friday to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 944 (Enola Road) and Route 74 (Waggoners Gap Road).

According to the North Middleton Township Police Department, a car entered the intersection and was struck by a van.

The three juveniles in the van were not injured.

The passenger in the car, Doris Snyder, of Newville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, Ray Snyder, of Newville, was transported from the scene in an ambulance but was later pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital.

A Pennsylvania State Police crash reconstructionist and a representative of the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

