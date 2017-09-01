$1.2M in cocaine seized during York drug operation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they seized 29 pounds of cocaine and large quantities of heroin and marijuana during a six-month investigation.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency additionally seized $355,000 in cash during the operation dubbed “Operation Low Key,” which involved raids on eight homes and a storage locker.

Eight people are charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities identified them as:

– Juan Rivera Marrero “Charlie”, 55, of York;

– Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago “Jon”, 31, of York;

– Ramon Puig Rodriguez “Chi Chi”, 25, of York;

– Henry Delgado “Gordo”, 54, of York;

– Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez, 26, of York;

– Luis Daniel Baez “Junkito”, 35, of York;

– Cheyenne Torres Santiago “Charlie”, 26, of Puerto Rico; and

– Angel Santiago Torres, 28, of Bethlehem.