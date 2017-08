PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

Sgt. Walter Hoops, of Palmyra, served in the 81st Division of the Cavalry in Southeast Asia, starting in 1943.

Hoops just celebrated his 70th anniversary with his wife, Marion.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

