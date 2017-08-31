The Arc of Dauphin County presents 2nd Annual Million Dollar Golf Outing

The Arc of Dauphin County was formed 65 years ago and from that day forward, they have made it their goal to help those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“One way we fund the above activity is our annual Golf Outing. Our goal is to have 36 foursomes play. If we can achieve that goal, we will be able to offer advocacy and other services that our consumers have come to rely upon us to provide,” tells President Craig George.

The Second Annual Million Dollar Golf Outing will take place at the Deer Valley Golf Course September 18, 2017 at 9am.

Obtain a registration brochure from their website or E-mail Craig at cgeorge@arcofdc.org.