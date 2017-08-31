Texans’ JJ Watt looks to raise $10 million for Harvey victims

HOUSTON, Texas (WHTM) — On Sunday, JJ Watt posted a video on Twitter from a hotel room in Dallas.

The Houston Texans star said he was watching Hurricane Harvey coverage on the news, unable to help with recovery when he decided to start fundraising for victims.

In a video on Twitter, Watt asked followers to, “donate something small, donate something big. Whatever you can do to help these people out.” He posted a link to an online fundraiser, with an initial goal of $200,000.

It was raised in less than two hours.

So many people visited Watt’s website on YouCaring.com, the website crashed. Within 24 hours, more than $500,000 was raised.

The generosity of @CP3's $50k donation is actually what put us over the $500k mark. Phenomenal stuff from donations both large and small. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Watt raised the goal to $1 million, then $2 million, by Tuesday that goal was $5 million.

On Wednesday, Watt tweeted the fundraiser reached $7 million and then Ellen DeGeneres surprised Watt with a donation.

This was truly unbelievable.

Thank you Ellen!

We're over $8.5 MILLION now! https://t.co/tR7vh4HqSx — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

In a video update posted late Wednesday night, Watt says team members were reunited with families and took a brief trip to view some of the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

He says, “it’s unbelievable,” and that there is still work to be done.

After thanking DeGeneres and Walmart, who assisted in Ellen’s donation, Watt raises the fundraising goal again.

At more than $8.5 million raised, Watt ups the goal to $10 million saying, “everything is bigger in Texas.”