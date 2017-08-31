‘Stolen valor’ law takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania law that makes it a crime to lie about military service and decorations to obtain a job, health care or other benefits has taken effect.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation in June. Act 9 of 2017 says a person who economically benefits from lying about military service or decorations can be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor.

Those convicted face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, said the recognition and benefit meant for military and veterans will be “better protected and preserved for those who sacrificed to earn these rights.”

