Shooting deaths of father, son an apparent murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators believe a man fatally shot his adult son then killed himself in their Lancaster County home.

Scott M. Halstead, 57, and Justin S. Halstead, 29, of West Hempfield Township, both died of gunshot wounds to the head, District Attorney Craig Stedman said Thursday.

Stedman stressed the investigation is ongoing.

The men’s bodies were found Wednesday in their home in the 600 block of Hempfield Hill Road. Probation and parole officials had asked police to check on Justin Halstead because they were unable to contact him and he had missed at least one appointment.

Justin Halstead was on supervision following a possession of heroin conviction.

Stedman said the men had been dead for a period of time, possibly days. He said a motive for the shootings is still being investigated.

Investigators do not believe anyone else is involved. A firearm was recovered at the home.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hempfield police at 717-285-5191.