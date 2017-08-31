Police search for missing teen in Lancaster County

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and firefighters are involved in an active search for a teenager who went missing from a retreat center in Lancaster County early Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Shyam Anand was last seen walking away from the center at 455 Camp Road in Clay Township around 2:30 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Police, fire, and EMS units are searching the area around the camp, including the nearby Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Anand is 5’7″ tall, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing light gray sweat pants and a light gray sweat shirt.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster County Communications at 717-664-1180 or the Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965.