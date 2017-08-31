Police: Boy, 16, threatened to kill sibling

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged a 16-year-old Manheim Township boy after he threatened to kill a sibling with a gun.

Township police said the boy on Tuesday placed the gun against the sibling’s head and stated he “could kill.” He then emptied the gun, removed a live round from the chamber, and pulled the trigger three times while pointing the gun at the sibling.

He is charged with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.