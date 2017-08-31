Police: Boy, 16, threatened to kill sibling

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged a 16-year-old Manheim Township boy after he threatened to kill a sibling with a gun.

Township police said the boy on Tuesday placed the gun against the sibling’s head and stated he “could kill.” He then emptied the gun, removed a live round from the chamber, and pulled the trigger three times while pointing the gun at the sibling.

He is charged with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s