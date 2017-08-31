Passing shower/storm later today, Harvey remnants this Saturday

After Tuesday’s rain, yesterday was a gorgeous chance to dry out. Unfortunately, it won’t last because a few showers and t-storms are possible today as a cold front pushes through. There will be some sun today taking temperatures into the lower 80s. Expect a passing shower or t-storm anytime between 2-7pm today, although nothing severe is anticipated. Once the front pushes through, skies will clear and temperatures will tumble into the mid 50s overnight. Much cooler air will set up shop over the region behind this front.

As soon as the clouds clear tonight, cloud cover from Harvey will quickly overspread Central PA tomorrow after some early sunhsine. This keeps Friday cooler with the chance for some light showers and drizzle by tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 60s. Friday night football games should be dry, but cloudy and cool. Any showers and drizzle should hold off until overnight Friday. Saturday will bring cool and damp weather with temperatures in the low 60s. Rainfall amounts should not be significant, but because of the clouds and cool weather it will feel damp all day. Sunday shows some promise for clearing skies (after a few lingering showers early) and improving weather. Labor Day itself looks a lot better too overall with temperatures in the 80s and more sunshine. Tuesday will bring a strong cold front through the region late in the day with strong storms possible. Another wave of fall-like weather will filter in late next week behind that front.