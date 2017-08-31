Officer-involved crash in Cumberland County

Dickinson Township, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police are investigating a crash involving one of their cruisers in Cumberland County.

It happened around 11 last night along the 600 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township.

The cruiser was the only vehicle involved. The officer suffered a minor injury.

Police are not saying what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

