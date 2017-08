HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A missing Harrisburg man with developmental issues has been found, police said.

City police said they found 24-year-old Jordan Jeffries shortly after noon on Thursday. They said he was hiding in a home on Jefferson Street.

Jeffries was unharmed and returned to his family, police said.

Police announced they were looking for Jeffries on Tuesday. They said he was last seen Saturday morning at his Jefferson Street home.