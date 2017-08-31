Lititz man accused of having marijuana, THC wax

By Published:
Colin Rihn (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to trial on charges he had marijuana, THC “wax,” and a small amount of LSD at his apartment.

Colin C. Rihn, 21, of Lititz, waived a preliminary hearing and allowed felony drug-dealing charges to proceed to county court.

The district attorney’s office says the county’s drug task force raided Rihn’s apartment Aug. 10 and found 58 grams of marijuana, 232 grams of THC wax in the form of 22 hard candies, another 30 grams of THC wax, the small amount of LSD, and $7,000 in a safe.

Authorities said Rihn was attempting the dangerous process of making THC wax from marijuana. THC is the chemical that gives marijuana its euphoric effect.

