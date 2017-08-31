Lawsuit: Estee Lauder discriminates against new fathers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The federal agency charged with stopping workplace discrimination has filed a lawsuit against Estee Lauder, claiming new fathers at the beauty products maker get lesser benefits than their female colleagues.

The suit, filed Wednesday with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania federal court, says Estee Lauder allows new fathers to take only two weeks of paid leave, but new mothers can take six weeks.

The suit was filed on behalf of Christopher Sullivan, a father and Estee Lauder stock person in a Delaware store. It says Sullivan requested and was denied six weeks of “child-bonding” leave.

It seeks relief for Sullivan and other men who work at the company who the suit claims were denied equal parental leave benefits because of their gender.

A message seeking comment from the company, headquartered in New York City, wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.