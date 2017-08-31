Kicking Off Hunger Action Month with The Juniata County Food Pantry

The Juniata County Food Pantry was established in 1982 to help fight hunger in the rural community.

“Over 3000 people in our small county live below poverty level. Many folks believe hunger is only found in third world countries, or maybe in a few large cities in the US. According to information from Feeding America, 2.8 million rural households in America face hunger, and three quarters of the counties with the highest rate of hunger are in rural areas,” tells Kathy Queitzsch.

“In September we are helping to promote National Hunger Action Month, which is a campaign designed by Feeding America to motivate the public to take action against hunger in America. We are doing this through community sponsored fundraisers and food drives throughout September which benefit our efforts to fight hunger in our community.”

To get involved, visit www.jcfoodpantry.com.