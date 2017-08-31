Judge nearing decision in Penn State frat death hearing

The Associated Press Published:
FILE-This Oct. 31, 2014, file photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. (Patrick Carns via AP, FILE)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A district judge in Pennsylvania will soon decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to hold a trial for former members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity charged in connection with a pledge’s death.

A preliminary hearing will resume for a seventh day on Thursday.

Attorneys for 11 of the 17 defendants are still waiting to make final arguments before the judge will decide whether to send charges to county court for trial.

Former members of Beta Theta Pi face charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault to hazing and alcohol violations.

Authorities say 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell several times, including down a set of basement stairs.

An autopsy showed he suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

