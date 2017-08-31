Harrisburg man gets prison for fatal drug overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve up to six years in state prison for delivering a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Matthew P. Romain, 19, was sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Prosecutors said Romain sold heroin to a Harrisburg man who died from an overdose in March. An autopsy concluded the man died as a result of ingesting heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid mixed with heroin to make it more potent.