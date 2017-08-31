Harrisburg contractor opening up doors of opportunity for vets, ex-offenders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tarik Casteel started TLC Construction in 2008 after serving four years in prison.

Casteel says he didn’t have a real plan, and that created more problems.

“I tell people that I made some mistakes,” said Casteel. “But I learned from them, and will not make them again.”

Casteel purchased the old Hamilton Health Center building last year, and he is renovating the facility.

“I had a dream as a child, to give back to others,” said Casteel. “And now I am in a position to do so.”

Casteel is turning the first floor of the building into a classroom setting that will also house a computer room and meeting hall.

He says the old health center complex will be home to his non-profit, TLC Work-Based Training Program.

The effort is designed to provide skills to veterans and ex-offenders.

“Some will become carpenters,” said Casteel. “And many will have an opportunity to get experience in the field on some of my projects.”

Casteel says the students will not have to pay for the classes.

He plans to build a 20 room facility next door that will house veterans who are trying to get back on their feet.

“I have seen the homelessness of those who have served this country,” said Casteel. “It is hard to accept, but I want to do my part to help them turn their lives around.”

Casteel says he expects the construction of the new building will be completed by May of 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.