Hallmark recalls baby toys for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Hallmark is recalling baby plush stacking toys that pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says fabric hats and bows on the Disney-licensed itty bittys toys can detach.

The safety commission says parents should take the toys away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the toy and for a $40 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

Hallmark has received one report of the toy’s fabric bow detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com from June 2016 through July 2017 for about $30.