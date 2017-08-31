Fairview Township police arrest man in burglary last year

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County have announced an arrest in a burglary at a home last year.

The Fairview Township Police Department has been investigating the June 11, 2017 burglary at a home in the 700 block of Salem Road in Etters.

During the burglary, over $4,000 in property was stolen from the home and a shed, according to police.

David W. Hooper, 29, was identified as a suspect and arrested on Thursday.

Hooper was charged with burglary and criminal trespass and was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

