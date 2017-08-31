DEP approves permits for Atlantic Sunrise pipeline

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Partners has received the final state and federal environmental permits to begin construction of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline.

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that it approved two water quality permits; an erosion and sediment control permit and a water obstruction and encroachment permit that allows the pipeline to cross streams and wetlands.

DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the company must offer to pre-test private water supplies along the route and notify authorities immediately if any well has been compromised.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday granted a Clean Water Act Section 404 permit, which allows the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters.

Williams Partners spokesman Christopher Stockton said the company will now request a notice to proceed with construction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The company plans to begin construction in the fall and place the pipeline into service in the middle of next year.

The Atlantic Sunrise pipeline will run through parts of Lebanon and Lancaster counties and transport natural gas from northeast Pennsylvania to mid-Atlantic and southern states.