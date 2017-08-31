DA: Man shot estranged wife’s boyfriend, killed self

By Published:

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man shot and injured his estranged wife’s boyfriend before taking his own life Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

Darren Hatcher, 37, went to his estranged wife’s home in Mountville and assaulted her, shot her 20-year-old boyfriend in the leg, then shot himself in the head, District Attorney Craig Stedman said.

Hatcher, of Marietta, died at the scene in the 300 block of Main Street. Investigators said he had recently been served with a protection-from-abuse order.

The injured man was treated at a hospital and released Thursday. The 41-year-old woman was treated at a hospital and released.

A second woman at the home, a relative of Hatcher’s estranged wife, was not injured.

Stedman said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call West Hempfield police at 717-285-5191.

