Carlisle man charged with child sexual abuse

By Published:
Joel D. Kime (Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been arrested on child sexual assault charges.

Joel D. Kime, 34, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by a juvenile female on July 16, police said.

Kime, of Carlisle, is charged with felony counts of child rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $99,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

