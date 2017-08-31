Animal response organization collects supplies for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Hurricane Harvey has caused thousands of people and animals to lose everything. People across the country have seen the harrowing videos of dogs and cats being rescued from the floodwaters in Texas.

“Some people had children and just couldn’t take everything that they needed or should have. They’re just being left behind, and that breaks my heart,” said Shelley Metzler, animal control officer with BARk.

BARk, local animal response organization, is taking action and collecting pet supplies for the four-legged survivors.

“Houses are underwater. These huge houses are underwater, small houses, every house, so people are just trying to survive,” Metzler said.

Metzler’s cousin lives outside Houston and told her about the deteriorating conditions.

“My passion is animals,” Metzler said. “They need our help.”

The animal lover kicked off the drive Wednesday evening at BARk headquarters.

“We are gathering food, water, leashes, collars, treats, bowls, crates, blankets, and toys,” Metzler said. “We are looking for anything animal related.”

BARk got some help from extreme couponer Heather Downin.

“We have the dog food. We have treats. We even have brand-new cups and stuff in here,” Downin said as she sat on a stockpile worth about $500.

The pet supplies may not be a big deal to many of us, but it can be a lifesaver for pet owners who are left with nothing. BARk plans to send a tractor trailer and bus to Texas with the supplies. They are also looking for someone to loan a flatbed to transport hay for horses.

“It’s awesome,” Downin said. “It makes me feel really good that I know dogs in need are going to get this, the children in need, people in need. It’s not much to me, but to them right now, it probably seems like a lot.”

“I’m speechless. It’s just overwhelming. It just shows humanity at its best,” Metzler said.

You can donate through September 8th. BARk is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. You can drop items off in a brown bin at the front of the building before and after these hours. BARk is located at 1700 W. Philadelphia St., in West York.