York County business collecting items for donation to Texas

Evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County business is accepting donations for people in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Bailey Coach in West Manchester Township is collecting donations at 55 S Fayette St., York PA 17404 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The business has been advised their donations cannot include clothing or shoes.

The following donations are recommended:

  • Toiletries
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Hygiene
  • Products
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Pet food
  • Diapers
  • Baby food

For more donation resources, visit abc27.com/harvey.

