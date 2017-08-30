York County business collecting items for donation to Texas

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County business is accepting donations for people in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
Bailey Coach in West Manchester Township is collecting donations at 55 S Fayette St., York PA 17404 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The business has been advised their donations cannot include clothing or shoes.
The following donations are recommended:
- Toiletries
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Hygiene
- Products
- Non-perishable food items
- Pet food
- Diapers
- Baby food
For more donation resources, visit abc27.com/harvey.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.