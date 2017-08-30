York County business collecting items for donation to Texas

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County business is accepting donations for people in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Bailey Coach in West Manchester Township is collecting donations at 55 S Fayette St., York PA 17404 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The business has been advised their donations cannot include clothing or shoes.

The following donations are recommended:

Toiletries

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Hygiene

Products

Non-perishable food items

Pet food

Diapers

Baby food

For more donation resources, visit abc27.com/harvey.

