Western Louisiana bracing for more wind, water

The Associated Press Published:
Residents ride in the bed of an emergency vehicle carrying them to safety following flooding to their homes late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017 in Lake Charles, La. Almost constant rain over the last two days from Harvey, overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say officials expect Harvey will make another landfall near the two states’ border early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say another 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain could fall in western Louisiana. Meteorologist Roger Erickson warns that some coastal rivers won’t be able to drain rains effectively because Harvey’s winds are pushing in storm surge, aggravating flooding in areas already drenched by more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain.

Cameron Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness says a curfew is in effect until the threat has passed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s