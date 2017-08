CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

Col. Robert Bailes, of Carlisle, is currently serving in the United States Army.

Bailes is stationed in South Carolina and has served in Kosovo, Operation Desert Storm and the Gulf War.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.